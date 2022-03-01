MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big warm up this week, but it won't last long

PHOENIX — Get ready for a big warm-up this week as high pressure builds in.

Valley temperatures are climbing into the mid to upper 80s the next few days, putting us more than 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Although we're not anticipating hitting that 90-degree mark just yet, it will be close in some spots on Wednesday and Thursday.

The record high on Wednesday is 90 degrees, set in 2016.

The average first 90-degree day in Phoenix occurs in late March.

This unseasonably warm weather won't stick around for long, though.

Starting Friday, a series of storm systems will bring more wind and a big drop in temperatures. Valley highs look to drop back into the 60s by the weekend!

We could also see more rain and snow showers across the state Friday and through the weekend.

Stay tuned for weather updates as we get closer.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.40" (-1.34" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.55"

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

