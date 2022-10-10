MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big warm-up this week as storm chances taper off

PHOENIX — We got a taste of fall this past weekend, but temperatures are trending back up this week!

Valley highs will reach the low 90s today and Tuesday, but we'll warm into the mid to upper 90s Wednesday through Friday.

The hottest day will be Thursday when we could end up within a few degrees of the triple-digit mark!

Storm chances are also tapering off this week as the cut-off low that brought daily storm chances last week, will finally clear out to the east.

There is still a chance for spotty storms across the higher terrain of northern, eastern and southern Arizona today and Tuesday.

We could see a few storms in the higher terrain north and east of the Valley, but the Phoenix area looks rain-free until this weekend.

Another storm system will track down the California coast this week, becoming cut-off from the main Jetstream. It will meander to our southwest through Friday before moving through our state this weekend.

Storm chances will ramp back up Saturday and Sunday as this storm system moves through.

As storm chances go up, temperatures will drop back into the upper 80s to low 90s by Saturday and Sunday.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.79" (-2.73" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.34"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

