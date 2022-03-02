MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big warm-up setting in, but it won't last long

PHOENIX — Get ready for some of the warmest weather of the year so far!

Valley temperatures are soaring into the mid to upper 80s today and Thursday, putting us more than 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Although we're not anticipating hitting that 90-degree mark just yet, it will be close in some spots today and Thursday.

The record high for today is 90 degrees, set in 2016, and the record high on Thursday is 91 degrees (also set in 2016.)

The average first 90-degree day in Phoenix occurs in late March.

This unseasonably warm weather won't stick around for long, though.

Starting Friday, a series of storm systems will bring more wind and a big drop in temperatures. Valley highs will drop back into the 60s by this weekend!

We could also see more rain and snow showers across the state Friday and through the weekend. So, stay tuned for updates on specifics as we get closer.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.40" (-1.38" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.55"

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

