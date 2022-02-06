MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big warm-up in sight for Arizona this week

PHOENIX — Get ready for a huge warm-up this week!

Our mornings will stay chilly, with Valley lows in the upper 30s to low 40s the next few days.

Daytime highs are climbing, though. Valley temperatures will top out in the low 70s today and Monday, then we'll warm into the mid 70s by midweek.

As high pressure builds to our west and gradually moves toward our state, Valley temperatures could reach the 80s for the first time this year by the end of the week! That would put us about 10 degrees above the normal for this time of year.

Breezes will continue over the next couple days with Valley wind gusts topping out near 25 mph.

Stronger winds will move through areas along the Upper Colorado River Valley today, where a Lake Wind Advisory is in effect. A Wind Advisory is also in place for the Yavapai county mountains today and tonight, including for areas south of Prescott and south of the Bradshaw Mountains. Gusts in these areas will peak between 35 and 45 mph.

At this point, our forecast is looking dry for the foreseeable future.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.12" (-0.88" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.15"

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

