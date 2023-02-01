MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big warm-up coming as we kick off the new month

PHOENIX — Our latest winter storm will move east today, leaving mostly clear skies and dry conditions across Arizona.

We could see a few sprinkles in southeast Arizona this afternoon otherwise it will be dry across the state through the weekend.

Temperatures will begin trending up today, with Valley highs reaching the mid 60s this afternoon and again on Thursday.

High pressure brings an even bigger warm-up by the weekend.

Valley highs will climb into the low to mid 70s Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

We'll see more clouds at times, especially on Friday, but it won't be until early next week that we track another round of showers in our state.

A weak storm may impact northern Arizona with light snow showers Monday into Tuesday.

The Valley looks dry with this one, but temperatures will drop slightly, back into the upper 60s early next week.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.03" (+0.16" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 1.25"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

