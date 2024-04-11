MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big warm-up brings the first 90s of the year to Phoenix

PHOENIX — High pressure is back and bringing a big warm-up to Arizona this week!

Phoenix will hit the 90s for the first time this year today, putting temperatures around 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. On average, our first 90-degree day tends to happen in late March.

By Friday, Phoenix could hit 95 degrees which would coincide exactly with the average first 95-degree day of the year.

These 90s won't last long. We are already tracking another storm system that will pick up winds and drop temperatures across our state.

Valley wind gusts could hit 30 to 35 mph Friday and Saturday. Up north, gusts could go hit 40 mph.

Those winds will usher in cooler air dropping Valley highs to low 90s on Saturday, down into mid 80s on Sunday, then into the upper 70s by Monday.

We could also see a few spotty showers along the Mogollon Rim and across northern Arizona by Monday. Our Valley forecast will stay dry.

As that storm system exits to the east on Tuesday, we'll begin another warm up. Phoenix will be back into the mid 80s by the middle of next week.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.79" (+1.09" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.79"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

