MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big warm-up brings the first 90s of the year!

PHOENIX — Get ready for a big warm-up across Arizona!

High pressure is building in and temperatures will soar as we head into the weekend.

Valley highs will reach the mid to upper 80s today, so plan on a quicker warm-up.

Our burn time is also dropping down to just 15 minutes as our UV index climbs. So make sure you're protecting your skin if you're spending time outdoors.

Then we'll see our first 90-degree day of the year in Phoenix on Friday.

We could even set a new record. The forecast high is 94 degrees and the current record that day is 93 (set back in 1990.)

Saturday will be even warmer as Phoenix approaches 96 degrees, but the record that day is 100.

Thankfully, this stretch of 90s won't last long.

Another storm system is set to move in early next week dropping temperatures, picking up winds and bringing rain and snow chances back to our state.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.49" (-1.94" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.57"

_________________________________________

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

