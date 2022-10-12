MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big warm-up ahead of weekend storm chances

PHOENIX — The warm-up continues and temperatures are going to 'flirt' with the triple-digits this week!

Valley highs will reach the mid 90s again today, but by Thursday through Friday when we could end up within a few degrees of the triple-digit mark! While the average last triple digit day is in early October, we have seen highs in the 100s in late October. The latest triple-digit day on record happened on October 27th in 2016.

Storm chances clear out across Arizona through the end of the week, but we're tracking big changes by the weekend.

Look for a huge temperature swing and higher rain chances across Arizona this weekend!

As of right now, it looks like storms will move into the Valley as early as Saturday, with storms continuing Saturday night and early Sunday.

Storm coverage expands across the state on Sunday before rain chances begin to wind down on Monday.

Stay tuned for more updates on the rain timing as we get closer to the weekend.

As storm chances go up, temperatures will drop all the way into the low 80s by Sunday.

Highs will continue to reach the mid to upper 80s through the first half of next week.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.79" (-2.76" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.34"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

