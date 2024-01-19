MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big warm-up ahead of more rain, snow and another cool-down

PHOENIX — After a cold and wet start to the month, temperatures have been warming up across Arizona this week.

Phoenix reached 70 degrees for the first time this year on Tuesday and it got even warmer on Thursday with highs soaring into the mid 70s.

We'll enjoy a couple more days in the low to mid 70s before back-to-back storms bring cooler air, rain and snow back to Arizona.

Snow levels look relatively high with both of these storms, only dropping to around 6,5000 to 7,000 feet. So we'll see more of a rain-snow mix across northern Arizona and the Mogollon Rim with limited snow accumulation in the high country. Flagstaff could end up with one to three inches of snow over that three-day stretch.

Here in the Valley, scattered showers will move in on Sunday with another round Monday night into Tuesday morning. Early estimates show light rain on Sunday, with around a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain around the Valley. Then we'll see more widespread rain Monday into Tuesday, with some Valley neighborhoods picking up an additional quarter to half an inch of rain.

Valley high temperatures will fall back into the low to mid 60s starting Sunday, and they'll stay there for most of next week.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.03" (-0.51" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.11"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

