MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big warm-up ahead of more rain and snow chances

PHOENIX — Get ready for a big warm-up this week as high pressure builds into the region!

High clouds will stick around through much of today, but it's staying dry.

Valley temperatures will climb all the way into the low 80s this afternoon. That will put us nearly 10 degrees above the normal for this time of year.

It's getting even warmer on Tuesday and Wednesday, with Valley highs soaring into the mid to upper 80s through midweek.

Although we're not anticipating that we'll reach that 90-degree mark just yet, it'll be close in some spots on Wednesday. The record high on Wednesday is 90 degrees, set back in 2016.

The average first 90-degree day in Phoenix occurs in late March.

This unseasonably warm weather won't stick around for long, though. Starting Friday, back-to-back disturbances will bring more wind and a drop in temperatures. Valley highs will be back to near-normal, in the low 70s headed into the weekend.

We could also see more rain and snow showers across the state Friday and through the weekend.

Stay tuned for weather updates as we get closer.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.40" (-1.30" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.55"

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

