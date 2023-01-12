MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big warm-up ahead of back to back storms headed to Arizona

PHOENIX — We're wrapping up the week with a big warm-up!

High pressure is building in and bringing the highest temperatures of the year so far.

Valley highs will reach the low 70s today and then we'll climb into the mid 70s on Friday.

After that, back-to-back storms are headed our way over the weekend and early next week.

The first storm starts to move in from the west late Saturday bringing more wind, rain, snow and cooler air to our state.

Expect scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms throughout the day on Sunday with a quarter to a half of an inch of rain possible across the Valley.

Up north, snow levels could go as low as 5,000 feet and early estimates show four to eight inches of snow possible in Flagstaff.

Another storm will be moving in right behind it late Monday and Tuesday, so rain and snow chances will continue across our state into early next week. Stay tuned for updates on how much more rain and snow we could get in the days ahead.

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.54" (+0.21" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.66"

________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

