MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big warm-up ahead of back-to-back storms

PHOENIX — Our latest cold front has cleared out, taking the rain and snow with it.

It'll be a dry but cooler day across Arizona.

Valley highs will only reach the mid 60s this afternoon.

This cool down will be short lived though, with high pressure building in for the rest of the week bringing some of the highest temperatures of the year so far!

Valley highs reach the 70s again Thursday afternoon and we'll climb to the mid 70s on Friday.

Then we're tracking a weather pattern change, with more active weather anticipated as back to back storms move across our state this weekend and early next week.

The first storm will be stronger, bringing more Valley rain and high country snow as early as Saturday night.

As of now, it looks like it could be a wet start to the day in the Phoenix area on Sunday with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible throughout the morning.

We could pick up anywhere from a quarter to half an inch of rain across the Valley on Sunday.

Up north, snow will begin moving in as early as Saturday night. Snow levels could go as low as 5,000 feet with this storm, with several inches of snow possible through the day on Sunday.

The rain and snow showers could continue Monday and Tuesday thanks to another storm set to move in Monday night.

Stay tuned for more updates on timing and rain and snow amounts as we get closer.

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.54" (+0.24" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.66"

________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

