MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big warm-up ahead of another winter storm coming this week

PHOENIX — High pressure overhead is sending temperatures soaring, and it's feeling more like spring as we get ready to wrap up January.

Phoenix hit the 80s for the first time this year Monday afternoon and we could reach the 80s again today and on Wednesday.

Phoenix looks to top out right near 80 degrees today, which is just a couple of degrees shy of the record set in 2018 and in 1935.

After a warm first half of the week, major changes set in on Thursday and Friday as another winter storm moves in.

Breezes pick up and rain and snow chances are ramping up around the state, as cooler air moves in, too.

Rain and snow showers develop across Arizona beginning Thursday afternoon and continue through the day on Friday.

Due to the impacts to outdoor activities and travel across Arizona, Thursday and Friday will be ABC15 Weather Action Days. Take action now to get ready for this storm.

Early estimates show the potential of half an inch to an inch of rain in parts of the Valley and three to six inches of snow in Flagstaff. We'll keep you posted as we get closer.

Our weather pattern will stay active through mid-February with a few more storms on the way. That could keep rain chances in the forecast for the Phoenix Open this year. More details to come on that next week.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.73" (-0.09" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.84"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

