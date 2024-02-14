MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big warm-up across the Valley this week

PHOENIX — It has been a beautiful start to the week across Arizona, and this sunny, dry, and warmer weather will continue.

As high pressure builds in over the Desert Southwest, temperatures will continue to climb.

Valley highs will hit the low 70s for Valentine's Day today, and then warm into the mid-70s to end the week.

Overnight lows will stay chilly, dropping into the 40s across the Valley over the next few nights.

The weekend brings passing clouds and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Then we'll see even more clouds early next week as another storm system approaches from the west. That storm could bring rain and snow bacl to Arizona next week. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.05" (+0.84" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.18"

____________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

