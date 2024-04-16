MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big warm-up across Arizona starting today

PHOENIX — After a cooler start to the week, things are heating up again as high pressure builds back in.

Phoenix will be back into the upper 80s today before climbing into the mid 90s starting Wednesday.

More clouds will move in on Thursday, but our forecast will stay dry. Those clouds will come ahead of another weak storm system that will pick up winds as it passes through late Friday into Saturday.

Here in the Valley, it will get breezy with peak wind gusts at 20 to 25 mph on Friday afternoon.

Valley temperatures will drop a couple of degrees as we kick off the weekend, too.

Then, high pressure will return and send temperatures soaring into the upper 90s by Sunday.

Valley highs will come close to the triple digits by early next week.

On average, Phoenix sees its first 100-degree day on May 2nd, so if we do hit the 100s, it would be a little earlier than normal.

_______________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.79" (+1.05" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.79"

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar