MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big warm-up across Arizona, just in time for the weekend

PHOENIX — Get ready for a big warm-up in the Valley!

High pressure is building in and sending temperatures soaring as we head into the weekend.

Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 70s today and mid 70s on Saturday and Sunday, putting us a few degrees above normal for this time of year.

Clouds will move through today and breezes will pick up, but our forecast is staying dry.

Early next week, we'll get another round of stronger winds as a weak storm passes by. It will mainly impact northern Arizona where we'll see a slight chance of a few light snow showers in spots like Flagstaff and along the Mogollon Rim on Monday

Temperatures will drop several degrees as cooler air with that storm settles in.

Here in the Valley, look for highs back in the upper 60s for the start of next week.

Another disturbances moves our way by next Thursday bringing more breezes across Arizona, but at this point it looks like we'll stay dry ahead of Super Bowl weekend.

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.03" (+0.11" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 1.25"

________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

