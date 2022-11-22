MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big update to the Thanksgiving forecast for Arizona

PHOENIX — Our pleasant, mild conditions continue.

High clouds move across Arizona today, but we won't see any rain or snow.

Skies clear out by Wednesday and our forecast will stay sunny and dry for Thanksgiving.

While it was initially looking to be a warmer Thanksgiving and Black Friday, we are now tracking a storm system that's going to pass just to the east of our state on Thanksgiving, bringing lower temperatures and stronger winds.

Highs will reach the low to mid 70 today and Wednesday, which is right near normal for this time of year. Then they'll drop into the upper 60s to low 70s for Thursday and Friday.

Winds will pick up across Arizona on Thursday, with Valley gusts near 25 mph and northern Arizona wind gusts as high as 30 to 40 mph.

We'll stay dry through the weekend but another storm system approaches from the northwest early next week and it could bring Valley rain and high country snow.

Winds are expected to pick up on Monday and we could see some rain and snow showers in parts of Arizona by late Monday night or Tuesday. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.77" (-2.51" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.42"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

