MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big Presidents Day warm-up ahead of another winter storm

PHOENIX — A ridge of high pressure over the Desert Southwest will keep us warm and dry as we kick off the new week.

Valley highs on this Presidents Day will warm into the mid to upper 70s. Then highs reach the upper 70s to low 80s on Tuesday, putting temperatures about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Clouds will increase these next couple of days ahead of a midweek storm that's bringing more winds, a chance of rain and snow, and another cool-down.

Valley wind gusts could reach 25 to 30 mph on Wednesday, with gusts as high as 40 mph in Arizona's high country.

There is a slight chance of rain showers in the Valley on Wednesday, although any showers that develop will be very hit-and-miss and most spots will stay dry.

We'll likely see scattered showers across northern Arizona on Wednesday, but even there the impacts will be fairly minimal.

It'll be a rain-snow mix for most of the high country with this storm as snow levels will only dip down to around 6,500 feet on Wednesday. Spots like Flagstaff will likely pick up less than an inch of snow before this storm clears out Wednesday night.

Temperatures will get cooler, falling back into the low 70s in the Valley on Wednesday.

Those near-normal temperatures won't last long, though. Another ridge of high pressure sets up by the end of the week, sending temperatures back into the upper 70s to low 80s in time for the weekend.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.05" (+0.68" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.18"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

