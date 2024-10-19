MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big fall cool-down across Arizona, chances for rain and snow continue

PHOENIX — Our first fall storm has arrived bringing gusty winds, cooler air, rain and snow to Arizona.

Here in the Valley, we'll see a slight chance for a few more light, spotty showers Saturday morning before we dry back out.

Up north, Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the Kaibab Plateau, Chuska Mountains, and Defiance Plateau. Roads, bridges and overpasses will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel is not recommended in these areas as heavy snowfall and low visibility create dangerous driving conditions through Saturday morning.

The first freezes of the season are also possible in many parts of the high country and across southeastern Arizona.

Freeze Warnings are in effect for parts of Gila, Graham, Greenlee and Cochise counties Saturday morning and Sunday morning as temperatures potentially drop below 32 degrees. Frost and freeze conditions could impact sensitive vegetation, so cover your plants if you are in these areas. Make sure to bring your pets inside, too.

Here in the Valley, early morning lows will drop into the 50s on Saturday morning and Sunday morning marking the coolest temperatures we've seen since mid-April.

Daytime highs will be nearly 10 degrees below normal, topping out in the upper 70s in the Phoenix metro area on Saturday afternoon.

As high pressure returns next week, temperatures will be back on the rise as our forecast stays sunny and dry.

Phoenix could be in record territory again by Thursday and Friday! Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-1.14" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

