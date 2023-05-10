MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: BIG dose of cool air as storm system moves into Arizona

PHOENIX — A storm system is moving into Arizona picking up winds and bringing a big dose of cool air today.

Wind gusts will peak near 25 mph here in the Valley with much stronger winds across eastern and southeastern Arizona.

Wind Advisories are in effect for Show Low, Pinetop-Lakeside, Whiteriver, Springerville and St. Johns from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. today. Wind gusts could hit 45 mph up there.

Gusts in southeastern Arizona will approach 40 mph. As conditions stay dry, the fire danger will be high. Fire Weather Warnings are in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today for Safford, Sierra Vista, Willcox, San Simon and Nogales.

Those winds will usher in some much cooler air, dropping temperatures by 10 to 15 degrees across Arizona.

Valley highs will fall into the low 80s, putting us around 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

We'll also see a few light showers across northern Arizona, including light snow showers through the morning over some of our higher terrain spots.

The cool-down will be short-lived though. Another big warm-up is expected as we head toward the weekend.

Valley highs will warm back into the 90s on Thursday, hit the mid-90s on Friday and top out around 100 degrees on Saturday.

Temperatures will then drop to the upper 90s on Sunday and early next week.

Mother's Day could be a stormy one in parts of our state too as another storm system approaches.

The best chance for rain will be across northern and eastern Arizona, but there's also a slight chance of isolated showers in the Valley on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

A Flood Warning remains in effect for parts of the Gila River in southwestern Arizona as the flow increases due to water releases from the Painted Rock Dam. This warning has now been extended through May 16th. Do not attempt to cross any flooded roadways.

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (+0.06" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.33"

______________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

_________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

_________________________________________

______________________________________

