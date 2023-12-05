MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big December warm-up across Arizona

PHOENIX — We're in for a huge temperature swing as Valley highs warm into record territory over the next couple of days.

Valley highs will soar to nearly 15 degrees above normal, reaching the low 80s today and on Wednesday.

The current records stand at 82 degrees today (set in 2012) and 83 degrees on Wednesday (set in 1939).

Overnight lows will warm up a bit, too. Look for Valley temperatures in the 50s each morning this week.

Our ridge of high pressure will break down later this week as another storm system passes to our north.

Breezes will pick up on Friday and temperatures will drop into the upper 60s to low 70s by Saturday as cooler air moves in.

We aren't expecting any rain in the Valley, but we could see spotty showers in northern Arizona on Friday as that next storm passes by.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.45" (-3.12" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.63"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

