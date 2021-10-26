MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big cool-down today!

PHOENIX — Showers and isolated thunderstorms are moving through northern and eastern Arizona as a storm system moves through.

The best rain chances will be north of I-40 and east of I-17 with snow possible above 7,500 feet in elevation.

Here in the Valley, there's a slight chance for a few spotty showers before sunrise, then skies will quickly clear out.

The cold front associated with that storm system will move across Arizona dropping temperatures by nearly 15 degrees.

Here in Phoenix, we'll drop to 76 degrees today, putting us 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

As high pressure builds in again, temperatures will climb for the rest of the week. Highs in the Valley will hit the upper 80s Thursday and Friday.

Halloween weekend looks great for trick-or-treaters with highs staying in the mid-80s and lows in the 60s.

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-0.23" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

