MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: BIG cool-down coming this weekend!

PHOENIX — With high pressure in control, temperatures have been warming up all week.

Phoenix hit 91 degrees Thursday afternoon and we'll see a repeat of that again today.

Then, we're tracking a major cool-down this weekend.

As our next storm system moves in, temperatures will drop, winds will pick up and chances for rain and snow will be back in the forecast.

Here in the Valley, we're not expecting a lot of rain but we could see a few spotty showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, Sunday and early Monday.

Forecast models are showing around a tenth of an inch of rain possible in parts of the Valley (mainly on Sunday).

Up north, the snow level could drop to 7,000 feet by Sunday afternoon, but it's likely only our highest elevations like the San Francisco Peaks, Chuska Mountains and Kaibab Plateau will see accumulating snow.

Flagstaff will get rain Saturday night and early Sunday with perhaps a few snowflakes mixed in with any showers lingering throughout the day on Sunday.

Winds will pick up, too.

Much of northern Arizona is under a Wind Advisory on Saturday and Sunday. Expect winds out of the southwest at 20 to 30 mph with peak wind gusts near 50 mph along the I-40 corridor.

Here in the Valley, peak gusts will top out near 30 mph.

We're also tracking a major cool-down!

Phoenix will top out around 88 degrees on Saturday before falling to 77 on Sunday. That will put us nearly 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Morning lows will get much cooler, too. Valley temperatures will drop into the 50s each morning next week with hard freezes expected in northern Arizona as lows drop into the 20s.

As we dry out in the Valley, temperatures will gradually rebound. Daytime highs will be back in the 80s by Wednesday.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.73" (-1.99" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.28"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

