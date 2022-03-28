MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big cool-down ahead in the Valley! Rain chances too

PHOENIX — After our first stretch of the 90s this year, big changes are coming!

Our next storm system is approaching and will bring a major drop in temperatures, gusty winds and chances for rain and snow across Arizona.

Winds start to pick up on Monday statewide.

Peak wind gusts will hit 30 mph in the Valley and 45 mph across northern Arizona.

Temperatures will drop nearly 10 degrees, with Valley highs in the mid 80s on Monday.

We'll drop another 10 to 15 degrees on Tuesday. That will put Valley temperatures in the low 70s Tuesday afternoon, which is about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

We could see a few showers as early as Monday afternoon or evening, but our best rain chances will be in the overnight hours Monday into Tuesday. There is also a chance of thunderstorms in the mix.

Some Valley locations could pick up around a quarter of an inch of rain and snow will be accumulating in spots up north above 6,500 feet in elevation.

Flagstaff could see around one to three inches of snow Monday night and Tuesday.

Then, we'll start to dry back out on Wednesday.

Here in the Valley, temperatures will gradually rebound through the rest of the week.

Expect highs in the low 80s by Thursday and Friday. Then, we'll hit the mid 80s next weekend.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.49" (-2.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.57"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

