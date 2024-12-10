MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big chill across Arizona today

PHOENIX — A big chill is moving into Arizona!

A storm system passing to our north is picking up winds and dropping temperatures.

Gusty winds are lead to some frigid wind chills across the high country, feeling like the single digits along the Mogollon Rim. In Flagstaff and the Grand Canyon, it may even briefly feel close to zero degrees early this morning.

Here in the Valley, overnight lows will dip into the 30s and 40s over the next couple of nights with our coldest temperatures happening early Wednesday morning.

Freeze Warnings are in effect late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning for parts of southern and western Arizona, including Casa Grande and Globe.

Frost and freezing conditions could kill sensitive vegetation or possibly even damage unprotected outdoor plumbing in these areas. So, make sure to protect your plants and pipes and bring your pets inside too.

High pressure will build in again on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing the 70s back to the Valley.

We are tracking another weak passing storm system that will drop temperatures a few degrees again on Friday.

Then, our warm-up resumes over the weekend with highs back in the mid 70s by Sunday here in Phoenix.

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.17" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

