MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big changes this weekend as rain chances ramp up and temperatures fall!

PHOENIX — The Valley is finally going to get some relief from the sizzling heat.

Temperatures will continue to trend down over the next several days as we track a couple of storm systems bringing cooler air, more wind and even chances for rain.

The first storm system has been picking up winds over the past couple of days. Breezes will ease a bit today, with gusts closer to 20 mph here in the Valley this afternoon.

Those winds are ushering in some slightly cooler air, dropping highs to near 105 in Phoenix today.

Over the weekend, another storm system will approach from the northwest, pulling some tropical moisture up from the south. This will bring chances for showers and thunderstorms back to the forecast late Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

We'll also continue to see more cool air move in. Valley temperatures will drop to the low 100s by Saturday and upper 90s by Sunday. That could finally put an end to this unprecedented and record-shattering stretch of triple-digit days.

As of Thursday, Phoenix has had 109 triple-digit days in a row. The previous record was 76 consecutive triple-digit days set in August of 1993. That means we have beaten the previous record by over a month!

Overnight lows look a lot cooler too, with Valley temperatures dipping into the 60s and 70s each morning next week.

Meteorological summer ended on August 31st and it was the hottest summer on record in Phoenix! The overall average temperature for June, July and August was 98.9 degrees, breaking last summer's record of 97.0 degrees.

Hot and dry typically go hand-in-hand and it's also been a fairly dry monsoon in the Valley. There are only a few weeks left to get rain in the bucket before the season officially ends on September 30th.

So far, Phoenix has only picked up 0.74 inches of rain this monsoon season. Our 30-year average (which is considered our "normal" amount of rain) is 2.43 inches. But, it's important to remember, that is a decrease from the previous 30-year average of 2.71 inches (from 1981-2010) as our Valley climate continues to get hotter and drier.

Chances for rain will be in our Valley forecast through Monday. Then, it looks dry again for the middle next week as daytime highs fall into the low to mid 90s.

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-0.51" from average)

_________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

_________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar