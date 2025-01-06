MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big changes this week!

PHOENIX — We’re in for a brief warm-up today before a storm system moves into Arizona, bringing significant changes to the weather!

In the Valley, elevated levels of small particle pollution, mainly dust and smoke, persist. This morning, smoke from the Horton Fire is expected to drift into the area, contributing to poor air quality. Conditions should gradually improve as the day progresses.

This afternoon, temperatures will climb into the lower 70s, offering mild weather ahead of the storm.

By Tuesday, a low-pressure system will sweep into Arizona, delivering snow showers to the Rim, northern Arizona, and the White Mountains through Wednesday.

In the high country, snowfall totals are expected to range from a couple of inches to more significant accumulations. Flagstaff could see 1–2 inches, while the San Francisco Peaks may receive 6–8 inches. By Wednesday afternoon and evening, snow showers will spread into southeastern Arizona, with higher peaks in the White Mountains potentially accumulating 6–10 inches of fresh snow.

In the Valley, light rain showers are possible overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, though rainfall totals will likely remain under a tenth of an inch.

This storm will also usher in windy conditions statewide.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for the Colorado River Valley from Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon, with gusts expected to reach up to 60 mph. If you’re traveling in western Arizona, particularly in high-profile vehicles, consider postponing plans. Wind Advisories are also in effect for parts of western Arizona, including Mohave County and portions of the Parker Valley.

In the Valley, wind gusts could reach up to 25 mph, while Flagstaff may experience gusts of 25–35 mph. Now might be the perfect time to take down those Christmas decorations before Mother Nature beats you to it!

Behind the storm, temperatures will take a sharp dive across Arizona.

In the Valley, highs will settle in the mid-60s for the remainder of the week, with morning lows dropping to the upper 30s to low 40s. Some rural areas may even experience freezing overnight temperatures later in the week.

In Flagstaff, daytime highs will struggle to climb above freezing by Wednesday, and morning lows are forecast to dip into the low teens by week’s end.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.00" (-0.18" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-1.85" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

