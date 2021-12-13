MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big changes returning to Arizona this week!

PHOENIX — We'll start off the workweek on a slightly warmer note, even with increasing clouds. It's all ahead of our next winter storm which is set to move in tomorrow.

The strong storm system will bring a better chance for wind, rain, and mountain snow. Like last week, this storm will impact most locations late at night into the early morning.

Unlike the previous storm, this one will pack a windy punch for most of the state!

A Wind Advisory takes effect from western Arizona to the Valley starting Tuesday. Gusts of 45 mph are possible in the Phoenix Metro late Tuesday evening.

For northern and eastern Arizona, a High Wind Watch takes effect late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Damaging wind gusts of 60 mph are possible, so watch out for blowing dust, snow, and dangerous cross-winds. Be sure to secure loose objects and Christmas decorations before the storm arrives.

A Winter Weather Advisory takes effect late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning for areas in northern and eastern Arizona, generally above 6,000 ft. 3-8" of snow is possible in those locations, including Flagstaff and the Mogollon Rim.

The Valley can expect anywhere from a trace to a quarter-inch of rainfall late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

This system will also bring in very cold air and drop temperatures in the Valley into the low 60s. Overnight lows expected to plummet into the low 40s Thursday morning with some of the outlying Valley locations dipping into the 30s!

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.93" (-0.83" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.48"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

