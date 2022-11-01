MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big changes on the way as we track our next storm

PHOENIX — Get ready for big weather changes as our next storm moves in midweek bringing gusty winds, Valley rain chances, high country snow and much colder air!

High clouds are moving in ahead of that storm, but it's staying dry across Arizona today.

Valley high temperatures will reach the low 80s again today and Wednesday before falling all the way into the 60s for Thursday and Friday. We'll see some of the coolest high temperatures we've seen since early March!

Up north, highs will fall to near freezing by Thursday.

Winds will pick up as this storm system approaches and a Wind Advisory is in effect across Mohave County in northwest Arizona today. Wind gusts will top out near 45 mph in spots like Kingman and Bullhead City.

More wind alerts could be issued across northern Arizona and winds will pick up across the state, including here in the Valley on Wednesday and Thursday. Gusts could be as high as 30 mph here in the Valley, with gusts up to 45 mph in northern Arizona.

Spotty rain showers are possible in the Phoenix area on Wednesday and Thursday but rainfall amounts look very light, with less than two-tenths of an inch expected.

Up north, we'll see rain showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday but snow levels will drop as low as 4,000 feet by Thursday night. We could pick up between three and six inches of snow in areas above 5,500 feet, with spots like Flagstaff ending up with around four inches of snow.

Showers will taper off early Friday but the cool air will stick around.

Valley highs will only reach the 60s again on Friday and Saturday, before warming back into the mid 70s by the weekend.

Overnight lows will fall into the 40s in the Valley by Friday morning.

It'll be much colder up north, with morning lows in the teens ahead of the weekend.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.73" (-2.18" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.28"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

