MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big changes are on the way as our rare June storm rolls into Arizona today.

PHOENIX — Today and Monday will be ABC15 Weather Action Day as a reminder to take action and be ready to adjust your outdoor plans. Rain, lightning and gusty winds could all impact your day.

A storm system spinning off the coast of the Baja Peninsula will be pulling up moisture from what was Tropical Storm Alvin.

This could bring record-breaking rainfall to the Valley for early June.

Some parts of the Valley could see a quarter to a half-inch of rain. Roads may be slick and visibility could be reduced at times.

These showers and thunderstorms will be capable of producing gusty winds, blowing dust, lightning, small hail and flash flooding.

Wind gusts of 35 mph are expected with isolated gusts up to 50 mph. These could produce blowing dust ahead of the rain and reduce visibility on our roads.

When it comes to rain, the Valley and most of central Arizona are under a marginal risk or 5% chance of seeing flash floods.

Meanwhile, southern Arizona is at a slight risk or 15% chance for flash floods.

A Flood Watch is in place on Sunday for Pima, Santa Cruz, and part of Pinal and Cochise Counties.

Temperatures will cool well below seasonal norms through he start of the week. Today expect a high if 90 in Phoenix.

This type of rain is extremely rare for early June! Phoenix has only recorded measurable rainfall on June 1st once and that was only two-hundredths of an inch all the way back in 1914.

Another storm system may move in late Monday and Tuesday keeping a slight chance of showers in the forecast, as temperatures remain in the low to mid 90s.

So stay weather-aware and check abc15.com and ABC15 Mobile for updates as we head into the weekend.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.02" (-1.90" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-1.85" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

