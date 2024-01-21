MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Back-to-back storms heading for Arizona, ABC15 Weather Action Day on Sunday

PHOENIX — Back-to-back storms are moving into Arizona bringing rain, snow and a big drop in temperatures.

These storms will impact travel across our state and outdoor events/activities, so today, Monday and Tuesday will be ABC15 Weather Action Days. Take action now to get ready.

We'll see a 10 to 15-degree drop in temperatures today as the first storm moves in. Scattered rain showers will track into the Valley by early afternoon and a rain-snow mix will take aim at the High Country.

The Valley could pick up a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain across parts of the Phoenix metro area.

Up north, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Monday morning. The snow level will be relatively high, only falling to around 6,500 feet. So we'll see more of a rain-snow mix across much of northern Arizona and the Mogollon Rim but that could make for hazardous driving conditions.

The second storm moves in on Monday.

Temperatures will be dropping back into the 20s in Flagstaff Monday night, and we'll see rain and snow switch back and forth picking up another one to three inches of snow into Tuesday morning.

Here in the Valley, another round of rain will move in from the west Monday night into Tuesday with this second storm. It will be more widespread with some Valley neighborhoods picking up an additional quarter to a half an inch of rain.

This storm will clear to the east on Wednesday, but we could still see a few isolated showers on the back side of it on Wednesday and Thursday.

Sunshine returns Friday as Valley temperatures climb back into the upper 60s.

_________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.03" (-0.54" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.11"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

