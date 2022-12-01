MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Back-to-back storms bring rain chances back by the weekend

PHOENIX — We've wrapped up the coolest November since 2000!

Now December comes in with temperatures that will be near or just slightly above average.

Valley highs reach the upper 60s to low 70s today and Friday.

Winds are picking back up across northern Arizona today. Gusts could hit 45 mph in areas like the Kaibab Plateau, the Mogollon Rim and into the White Mountains late tonight into early Friday morning. Wind Advisories are in effect overnight for these areas.

Back-to-back storms will move through the western U.S. over the next several days. That could bring some rain or snow to parts of our state over the weekend and early next week.

Right now, the chance of rain in the Valley is slim, but we're at least tracking a slight chance of showers on Saturday and Sunday.

Snow levels will stay fairly high, with light snow accumulation only expected over the highest peaks in our state.

We could see a better chance for rain and snow by the middle of next week as a storm approaches from the west.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.77" (-2.71" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.42"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

