MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Back-to-back storms bring rain and snow to Arizona

PHOENIX — Back-to-back storms are moving into Arizona bringing cooler air, rain and even snow!

The first storm is already moving through our state, bringing rain and snow to parts of the high country overnight and this morning.

These showers will taper off by mid-morning as this first storm system clears out to the east.

We didn't get much with this first storm here in the Valley, but a second storm is on its heels and we'll likely see measurable rain tonight through early Friday morning.

Forecast models are showing the potential of a quarter to a half of an inch of rain in parts of the Phoenix metro area.

Up north, the snow level will hover between 5,000 and 6,000 feet and Winter Weather Advisories have been posted along the Mogollon Rim and Kaibab Plateau, in the White Mountains and across portions of northeastern Arizona. The advisories are in effect this evening through early Saturday morning.

Places like Flagstaff, and other spots above 5,500 feet in elevation, could pick up an additional one to three inches of snow. We could see as much as four to eight inches in the White Mountains.

Winds will pick up, too!

Gusts could hit 25 mph in the Valley and 30 mph across parts of the high country. That could lead to blowing snow and low visibility in some spots, so use caution on the roads.

The cooler air with this storm will drop Valley highs into the mid 60s by the end of the week with Flagstaff cooling into the 30s.

The cooler air will stick around through the weekend as our forecast dries out again.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.26" (-3.20" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.50"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar