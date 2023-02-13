MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Back-to-back storms bring more wind, rain, snow and colder temperatures!

PHOENIX — After a gorgeous and warm Super Bowl weekend, we are tracking back-to-back winter storms to start the new week.

The first storm moves in today bringing rain showers and a few thunderstorms to the Valley today.

Valley rainfall amounts look light overall, with most spots only picking up around a tenth of an inch of rain today. A few thunderstorms could produce brief, heavier downpours though. Small hail is also a possibility with the strongest storms.

Up north, snow levels will drop to around 5,000 feet today with snow showers expected along the Mogollon Rim through the day. We could end up with 1 to 3 inches of snow in spots above 6,000 feet, including Flagstaff.

Today is an ABC15 Weather Action Day. We expect rain and snow to impact your outdoor plans and travel plans across Arizona, so take action now by giving yourself extra time to get to where you need to go today.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect along the Mogollon Rim through tonight.

A second stronger and colder storm moves in on Tuesday, so we'll be in ABC15 Weather Action mode again tomorrow as travel becomes hazardous.

This second storm will be cranking up winds with gusts topping 40 to 50 mph across Arizona. Even here in the Valley!

Snow levels will plummet too, falling to near 2,500 feet by Tuesday night.

The Valley only looks to get light rainfall with this storm, at around a tenth of an inch. But, we could see some snow flakes make it down in our foothills which sit at a higher elevation by Tuesday evening.

Our highest elevations, like Flagstaff, could pick up an additional 8 to 12 inches of snow on Tuesday which will greatly impact travel on our high country roads.

Take action now to adjust or cancel your travel plans in the high country on Tuesday as roads will be snow-covered and blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect across the Arizona high country throughout the day Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.

These back-to-back storms will also bring in some much colder air this week.

Valley highs will be more than 20 degrees colder today, falling into the upper 50s.

We'll stay in the upper 50s to low 60s for much of the week with overnight lows plummeting into the 30s on Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

We could see even freezes in parts of the Phoenix metro area on Thursday morning.

Our forecast will dry out again toward the end of the week, but we're already tracking another storm that could bring more rain and snow this weekend.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer!

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.03" (-0.15" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 1.25"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

