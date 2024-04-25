MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Back-to-back storms bring a big cool down and rain chances to Arizona

PHOENIX — Temperatures are dropping as back-to-back storm systems move through Arizona.

Valley highs will fall into the low to mid-80s for the rest of the week.

Winds are picking up, too. It will be breezy every afternoon in the Valley through Saturday.

The first storm system moves in today, bringing a few showers and thunderstorms to the high country. Here in the Valley, there is a slight chance of an isolated shower this morning, but most spots will stay dry.

The second storm system dives in from the north on Friday, picking up winds even more and increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms across Arizona.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal Mountains and Superstition Mountains from 2 p.m. Friday until midnight. Southwest winds between 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph are expected in those areas. A Wind Advisory is also in effect for areas just north of the Mogollon Rim, along the I-40 in northeast Arizona on Friday. Gusts in those areas could go as high as 45 mph.

Here in the Valley, gusts could hit 35 mph with the chance of a few showers Friday evening into early Saturday morning.

Chances for more showers and thunderstorms will be in the play Saturday afternoon across the higher terrain.

Although we aren't expecting much in the Valley, there is a slight chance one or two storms could move off of the mountains and into the far north or east Valley in the late afternoon or early evening.

This second storm system will clear out by Sunday and high pressure will return.

So, expect another big warm-up next week. Valley temperatures will climb back into the upper 90s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.79" (+1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.79"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

