MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Back into the 80s today, before a storm brings cool air, more winds, and rain and snow

PHOENIX — High pressure is warming us up as we kick off the new week.

Valley highs will again reach the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon, putting temperatures around 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Clouds will continue moving in ahead of our next storm, too.

As that storm moves into Arizona on Wednesday, we'll see chances for rain and snow, higher winds, and a big cool-down.

Valley gusts could reach 25 to 30 mph on Wednesday, with gusts as high as 40 mph in the high country.

Much of the rain and snow with this storm will stay across western and northern Arizona, but there is a slight chance of a few spotty rain showers in the Valley during the day on Wednesday.

Snow levels will only drop to around 6,500 feet and Flagstaff will likely pick up less than an inch of snow.

The cooler air with this storm will drop temperatures by 10 degrees, putting Valley highs in the low 70s on Wednesday.

Those near-normal temperatures won't last long, though. Another ridge of high pressure builds in by the end of the week, sending highs back into the upper 70s to low 80s over the weekend.

________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.05" (+0.65" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.18"

____________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

