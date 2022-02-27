MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Arizona is warming up this weekend

PHOENIX — We're warming up this weekend into next week!

Valley highs will reach the mid 70s on Sunday then climb back to the 80s starting Monday.

Early morning temperatures will stay chilly this weekend, though. Phoenix is starting in the low to mid 40s, but outlying Valley spots will still be in the 30s around sunrise each day.

Increasing high clouds are expected on Sunday, but the forecast remains dry statewide.

The forecast next week looks quite warm, with parts of the Valley reaching the upper 80s for the first time this year.

Although we're not anticipating 90-degree temps yet, it'll be close in some spots on Wednesday.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.40" (-1.23" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.55"

_________________________________________

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar