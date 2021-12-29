MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Another winter storm on the way!

PHOENIX — As one winter storm moves out, another one is moving in as we wrap up 2021.

Rain and snow showers will taper off this morning and remain spotty throughout the day, but temperatures are staying cool this Wednesday.

Then, the next big winter storm arrives by New Year's Eve.

Expect more rain and maybe even a few thunderstorms in the mix Thursday and Friday.

Early estimates show the potential of a half an inch to an inch of rain in the Valley and more snow up north.

Snow levels with the next storm will start at roughly 6,000 feet, bringing roughly five to ten inches of snow for areas like Flagstaff through New Year's Day. Stay tuned for more details as we get closer.

Showers are likely to wind down just as New Year's Eve festivities wrap up, but the first weekend of 2022 looks to be cool, dry, and blustery at times, with highs in the Valley staying in the upper 50s and lows in the 30s!

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 7.00" (-0.14" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 9.03"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

