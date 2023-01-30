MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Another winter storm moves in today

PHOENIX — Today and Tuesday are ABC15 Weather Action Days as another winter storm brings rain and snow that will impact travel around Arizona.

Scattered rain showers will develop across central Arizona, including the Valley through the day today. Then we'll see the best chance for Valley rain tonight and Tuesday.

Valley rainfall amounts look relatively light, but we could pick up around a tenth to a quarter of an inch between today and Tuesday.

The rain could impact today's evening commute along with the morning and evening commutes on Tuesday, so take action and prepare to give yourself extra travel time due to wet roads.

Up north, snow levels will drop to near 5,000 feet with this storm with snow showers developing throughout the day today, tonight, and on Tuesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect through noon Tuesday for areas above 5,000 feet in north-central Arizona, including for spots like Flagstaff.

We could pick up three to six inches of snow with this storm, with the bulk of it falling from this evening through Tuesday.

Winds will also lead to some areas of blowing snow up north, with peak gusts near 35 mph today. Valley wind gusts will peak near 25 mph by this afternoon.

Take action and delay or avoid travel in the high country this evening and on Tuesday. If you do have to hit the road, pack an emergency kit and be prepared for hazardous, winter driving conditions.

Temperatures are dropping thanks to this storm, too.

Valley highs will only reach the upper 50s to low 60s today and Tuesday.

This cool-down will be short-lived, though. Highs will climb back into the mid-60s by midweek, then we'll see the 70s again in time for the weekend.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.03" (+0.21" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 1.23"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

