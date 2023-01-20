MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Another winter storm hitting Arizona

PHOENIX — Another winter storm is moving across Arizona today.

Snow levels have dropped to between 3,000 and 3,500 feet, putting snow on the mountains just north and east of Phoenix.

Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect across much of northern Arizona as snow and gusty winds will continue to create dangerous travel conditions through the early afternoon.

Another three to five inches of snow is possible in areas above 6,000 feet in elevation, including Flagstaff.

For spots between 4,000 and 6,000 feet, snowfall totals will end up in the one- to four-inch range. This includes Prescott, Payson, Sedona, Heber, Show Low and Pinetop-Lakeside.

After a few light showers in the Valley overnight and this morning, we'll see just a slight chance of a stray shower the rest of the day but most spots stay dry.

We'll dry out across the state over the weekend, but the cool air sticks around.

Valley highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s today, Saturday and Sunday. Morning lows will be cold, dropping into the 30s each day.

We could see a few freezes in some of our outlying Valley cities by Saturday morning. Freeze Warnings are in effect for the southeast Valley and for parts of Pinal county overnight tonight and again Saturday night through Sunday morning.

It will get even colder in spots across southern Pinal county and in Pima county, where Hard Freeze Warnings are also in effect.

Another storm system is moving in on Monday and while the Valley looks dry with this one, we could see more snow in the high country. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

