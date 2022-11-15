MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Another storm system on the way this week

PHOENIX — Our unusually cool November continues with more below average temperatures this week.

Our 30-year average high, considered the "normal" for this time of year, is 77 degrees in Phoenix and we will be running several degrees below that all week.

Valley highs will top out in the upper 60s to low 70s each day and overnight lows will drop to the 40s each morning.

Another weak storm system will move through our state on Wednesday.

Winds will pick up, but we won't see any rain or snow with this one.

Wind Advisories are in effect in Mohave County along the Colorado River Valley today and Wednesday. Northerly winds could hit 40 mph with peak gusts near 50 mph in Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City, Fort Mohave and Lake Mead.

Here in the Valley, breezes will pick up on Wednesday with gusts topping out near 30 mph.

Winds will lighten up on Thursday and stay light as we head into the weekend.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.77" (-2.38" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.42"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

