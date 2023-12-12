MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Another storm system is on the way by midweek

PHOENIX — Clouds will stick around for another day, but our forecast is staying dry here in the Valley.

Instead, temperatures will again be mild and well above normal for this time of year.

After overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s across the Valley, we'll warm right back up into the low to mid 70s again this afternoon.

By the middle of the week, low pressure will move in and drop temperatures a few degrees. That will put Valley highs in the upper 60s to low 70s on Wednesday and Thursday.

We are also tracking chances for rain and snow showers along the Mogollon Rim, in the White Mountains and across northeastern Arizona as this next storm system moves in on Wednesday.

Snow levels will drop to around 7,000 feet with as much as one to two inches of snow possible in northeast Arizona, near the Four Corners. The rest of the higher terrain along the Mogollon Rim will see little to no accumulation.

Those areas will start to dry out again by Thursday as high pressure returns.

That will keep our forecasts dry all across Arizona with temperatures on the rise heading into the weekend.

Valley highs will reach the mid to upper 70s Saturday and Sunday and stay there early next week, too.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.45" (-3.28" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.63"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

