MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Another storm set to move into Arizona today

PHOENIX — It's a warm week in the Valley!

Afternoon highs will climb into the mid 80s again today, putting us nearly 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

The ridge of high pressure bringing the warmth is shifting east though, as a weak storm system moves through northern Arizona later today.

Winds will pick up across Arizona, we'll see a slight chance for rain up north, and temperatures will dip slightly behind this storm.

Peak wind gusts will top out near 30 mph here in the Valley and 35 mph across northern Arizona Wednesday afternoon.

While our Valley forecast looks dry, we could see a few showers and thunderstorms from the Mogollon Rim to northeast Arizona by this afternoon and evening. While most of the precipitation will be in the form of rain, we could see some snow showers in the mix too for areas over 7,000 feet in elevation.

As that storm system exits to the east on Thursday, we'll dry out across all of Arizona heading into the weekend.

But, we are tracking another storm system moving in on Sunday.

Winds will pick up across our state ushering in a big dose of cool air.

Valley temperatures will drop nearly 15 degrees, falling into the low to mid 70s Sunday and Monday.

We'll also see a chance for spotty showers across the state, which could include snow showers for the highest elevations. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer!

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.49" (-1.73" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.57"

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

