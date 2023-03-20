MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Another storm set to bring more wind, rain and snow to Arizona

PHOENIX — We're easing into the new week with dry conditions in the Valley, but another round of wind, rain and snow is on the way to Arizona as we track our next storm system.

Snow showers begin in the high country today as clouds continue to stream into the Valley.

We could pick up one to two inches of snow in spots like Flagstaff today as snow levels sit at around 6,500 feet. The Valley meanwhile will stay dry through the day before rain chances gradually increase late tonight.

Then we switch into Weather Action Mode on Tuesday and Wednesday as we track even more high country snow and Valley rain that will impact your outdoor plans and travel around the state.

Take action now and prepare for rain that could hit in time for the morning and evening commutes on Tuesday and Wednesday here in the Valley, and prepare for snow that could lead to hazardous travel across the high country.

We could pick up around a half an inch of rain in the Phoenix Metro Area, with as much as one to two inches over the higher terrain just to our north and east, including some of our foothills locations.

The rain combined with ongoing runoff from snow melting in the high country will enhance the threat of flooding, and a Flood Watch is in effect on Tuesday and Wednesday for the northern and eastern portions of Maricopa and Pinal counties, as well as the lower elevations of Yavapai and Gila counties. Parts of Mohave county are also under this alert.

In the high country, snow will create hazardous travel conditions and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for central and western Coconino county for Tuesday. This includes spots like Flagstaff and Williams where we could end up with as much as six inches of snow on Tuesday. Then additional snow is expected late Tuesday night into Wednesday before this storm system clears out.

Winds will be a factor too, increasing throughout the day on Tuesday ahead of a cold front that comes in Tuesday night. Wind Advisories are in effect for all of western Arizona on Tuesday where wind gusts could reach 45 to 50 mph. Valley winds will increase by the Tuesday afternoon, but the strongest winds come Tuesday night and early Wednesday. Peak wind gusts could reach 45 mph to 50 mph here in the Valley and in northern Arizona.

We're getting another dose of cool air with this storm, too! Valley highs will reach the mid 70s on Tuesday before falling into the mid to upper 60s through midweek.

We'll dry out across the Valley by Wednesday evening, and it looks like we'll stay dry through the weekend.

Valley highs will climb back into the low 70s by the weekend.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.86" (+0.53" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.09"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

