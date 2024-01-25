MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Another storm brings rain and snow back to Arizona today

PHOENIX — It's been a cloudy and wet week so far and now another storm system is moving through northern Arizona today, bringing more rain and snow.

While showers won't be as widespread as they were earlier this week, we could see scattered rain and snow showers across northern Arizona through the day and a few rain showers in the Valley, too.

Areas like Flagstaff and Window Rock could pick up another inch of snow with this storm. Higher snow amounts are possible in areas above 7,000 feet along the Kaibab Plateau and in the Chuska Mountains where Winter Weather Advisories are in effect today and tonight.

Not everyone will get rain in the Valley, but we could see a few pop-up showers in time for the evening drive today so keep that in mind if you have to hit the road.

As skies clear out tonight, areas of fog are again possible by Friday morning.

Temperatures will stay in the 60s for the rest of the week in Phoenix. But, as high pressure returns, we'll warm back up over the weekend.

Valley highs will reach the low 70s Saturday and mid 70s Sunday through early next week.

_________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.73" (+0.03" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.84"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

_________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

