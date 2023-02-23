MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Another round of wind, rain and snow in Arizona today

PHOENIX — After a major winter storm brought powerful, damaging winds, Valley rain and high country snow on Wednesday, we have another round headed our way today!

Travel will again be significantly impacted across northern Arizona and the high country due to high winds and heavy snow, so we're back in ABC15 Weather Action mode today.

Adjust any travel plans you have across the high country today, especially any travel you had planned for this afternoon or tonight. Slick, icy roads and low visibility from blowing snow will make travel hazardous in many areas.

Weather Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect through Friday morning across northwestern Arizona and along the Mogollon Rim. This includes places like Kingman, Sedona, Prescott, Flagstaff, Payson, Heber and Show Low.

Areas above 6,000 feet in elevation already picked up six to 12 inches of snow on Wednesday and may get an additional six to 12 inches through Friday morning.

With winds still gusting at 35 to 45 mph across the high country today, we will see more issues with blowing snow and low visibility. So, road travel is not recommended until after this storm clears out.

There is another chance for rain in the Valley, with the best chances late this evening and overnight. Rainfall totals will be light, with less than a tenth of an inch expected.

Friday looks like a drier, calmer weather day across our state but it'll be a short break before we track another winter storm this weekend.

The next storm will move in from the west late Saturday and Sunday. That will be bringing more wind, rain and snow and another big drop in temperatures.

Stay tuned for updates on this next storm as we get closer.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.29" (-0.23" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 1.72"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

______________________________________

