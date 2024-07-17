MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Another round of heat alerts on the way as temperatures soar

PHOENIX — Monsoon moisture will continue to keep storm chances in the forecast throughout the week across Arizona.

The highest storm chances will be across the higher terrain in northern, eastern and in southeastern Arizona. The Valley looks to miss out on storms today, but we may see a few isolated storms make it down into the Valley again starting Thursday.

Any storms that develop could produce gusty winds, blowing dust, dangerous lightning, small hail, downpours and flooding, especially along our burn scars. So, stay weather-aware and remember to never attempt to drive through flooded washes or roadways.

In the meantime, temperatures are heating up and we're in for another round of extreme heat and heat alerts.

Valley highs will top out above 110 degrees and overnight lows in the upper 80s to low 90s for at least the next several days.

The hottest days will be Friday and Saturday as Phoenix reaches 115 to 116 degrees on those days. With temperatures that hot, the risk for heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke will be going up.

The Phoenix Metro, central Arizona and most of western Arizona will be under an Excessive Heat Watch from Friday morning through Saturday night. This alert will likely be upgraded to a Warning within the next day or so.

Heat Alerts also extend across western and northwest Arizona from Friday morning to Sunday night.

When these alerts are upgraded to Warnings, we'll switch into Weather Action Mode as an extra reminder that you have to take action to keep yourself and your family safe. Limit your time outside, especially in the late morning and afternoon, stay hydrated with water and electrolyte drinks, and never leave kids or pets alone in your vehicle.

Air quality will be getting worse throughout the week too as ozone pollution builds in.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has issued Ozone High Pollution Watches for Thursday and Friday this week. Those will likely be upgraded to Advisories as we get closer.

Breathing in ozone pollution can lead to health impacts like chest pain, coughing, throat irritation, congestion and difficulty breathing. Kids, older adults and anyone with any kind of respiratory condition like asthma, bronchitis or COPD can be especially susceptible to the impacts of ozone pollution. So, limit your time outside in the afternoon when ozone pollution is peaking.

Everyone can help prevent our pollution problems from getting worse by carpooling, taking public transportation or working from home. Also, wait until after dark to fill up your gas-powered vehicles and avoid idling in long drive-thru lines.

________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.17" (+0.87" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.90"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

___________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

