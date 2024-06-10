MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Another round of heat alerts across Arizona this week

PHOENIX — June continues to bring unseasonably hot conditions our way, with a new round of heat alerts in place this week.

Today will be sunny, hot, and dry with a high of 107 in Phoenix. The average high for this time of year is 103 degrees.

High pressure will build back in over the desert southwest, sending temperatures back above 110 degrees starting Tuesday.

These temperatures will increase the risk for heat-related illnesses, and an Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Thursday for the Phoenix Metro Area. These heat alerts also extend into southern and southeast Arizona, and into parts of northern and northwest Arizona through midweek.

Tuesday through Thursday are also ABC15 Weather Action Days as we remind you to take action now and prepare yourself and your family for a stretch of dangerously hot days ahead. Stay hydrated, limit your time outdoors between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. wear light-colored clothing, use sunblock and watch for signs of heat-related illnesses.

Our high temperatures will end up within a degree or two of the record on Wednesday and Thursday. The forecast highs for both days is 112 degrees. Wednesday's record stands at 113 degrees, set in 2022. Thursday's record stands at 114 degrees, set in 1936.

Air quality concerns also return this week. An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect for the Phoenix metro today, and an Ozone High Pollution Watch is in effect on Tuesday.

Exposure to ozone can increase the number and severity of asthma attacks, cause or aggravate bronchitis or other lung disease, and reduce the body's ability to fight infection. Symptoms may include itchy eyes, nose, and throat, wheezing, coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain, and upper respiratory issues.

Please help reduce ozone pollution by driving as little as possible along with carpooling or using public transit. Also, re-fuel your vehicle in the evening and avoid waiting in long drive-thru lines.

While we're talking about more hot and dry weather this week, Monsoon 2024 officially begins this weekend, on June 15.

We don't have any signs of rain chances in our forecast for now and the outlook this year has odds favoring another drier and hotter-than-normal season.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.80" (+0.88" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.81"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

