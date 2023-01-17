MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Another day of difficult travel across the high country

PHOENIX — We remain in ABC15 Weather Action Mode as we continue to track significant impacts to outdoor activities and road travel across Arizona.

Another storm system is moving into Arizona today, bringing more rain and snow to our state.

While scattered rain showers are still possible in the Valley through the morning, our rain chances trend down through the day.

This latest storm is bringing even cooler air our way, keeping Valley highs in the mid to upper 50s each day. That puts temperatures at nearly 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Up north, hazardous travel conditions continue with periods of heavy snow and areas of blowing snow and low visibility.

Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect through tonight for areas above 5,500 feet. We could see an additional five to ten inches of snow in some spots today.

For spots like Flagstaff, we could see an additional three to four inches of snow on top of the nearly two feet they've already measured over the past couple of days!

Winds will continue to be an issue, too. Gusts in the Valley will top out near 20 mph, with gusts closer to 35 mph in northern Arizona.

The rain and the snow will clear out of our state on Wednesday, but we're already tracking another storm that could bring more rain and snow our way late Thursday and Friday.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.91" (+0.43" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 1.22"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

