MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Air quality improves as winds pick up the rest of the week

PHOENIX — Our latest stretch of triple-digit heat continues in the Valley and it's staying dry across Arizona.

Temperatures have been topping out in the low 100s and we'll remain close to that century mark today and on Thursday, too.

Breezes will pick up in the days ahead as we track another storm system passing to our northwest.

That storm system will help improve our Valley air quality as winds increase and it will also help drop temperatures a bit across Arizona.

Valley highs will fall into the upper 90s by Friday and stay there through the holiday weekend.

We're also still tracking a Flood Warning in effect for parts of the Gila River in southwestern Arizona as the flow increases due to water releases from the Painted Rock Dam. This warning has now been extended through May 30th. Do not attempt to cross any flooded roadways.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-0.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.36"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

